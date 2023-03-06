Performers of all types welcome to share talent

Singer/pianist Jamie Murray will be the featured performer during this month’s Open Mic Night, set for 7 p.m. Friday, March 24 in the Peg Fassett Performance Studio at the Dietrich Theater, East Tioga Street in downtown Tunkhannock.

Open Mic is open to audiences and performers of all ages. Musicians, poets, comedians and performers of all types are invited to share their talents on the Dietrich stage. If you are interested in sharing your own talents before the headliner, sign-ups will start at 6:30 p.m. Audience admission is free.

Jamie Murray is a talented musician who enjoys playing the piano, singing, and writing music. With over a decade of experience, she has become a regular performer at the Second Friday Art-Walk in Pittston.

She has participated in several open mic nights and was the featured performer at the Dietrich’s open mic in both 2018 and 2022. Jamie’s repertoire is diverse, ranging from classic tunes to modern hits, with her covers of songs from artists like The Turtles and Billie Eilish.

Murray is thrilled to return to the Dietrich and debut her cover of Crystal Gayle’s “Ready for the Times to Get Better.”

“I’m excited to be headlining open mic again because I love performing at the Dietrich,” Muray said. “It’s located in my hometown and their popcorn is the best!”

The Dietrich Theater is pleased to feature local artists, storytellers, comedians, poets, and much more, looking for a way to share their talents with an appreciative and supportive audience.

Headlining next month’s Open Mic Night on Friday, April 28 will be the Breaking Ground Poets. The Breaking Ground Poets is a creative outlet for teenagers ages 14 – 19 who are united by a love of poetry and dedicated to self-expression and self-discovery. For more information call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022 ext. 3.