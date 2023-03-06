Shown are leaders of this year’s Paschal Supper at St. Martha’s, from left, first row: Samuel Matysik, Julia Myers, Caroline Myers, Allison Myers. Second row: Janet Romano, Abigail Matysik, Hannah Matysik, Amanda Matysik, Rebecca Micca, the Rev. Louis Kaminski, Pastor. Third row: Raphael Micca, Florence Brozoski, Michael Matysik, Sean Hanley, Rick Matysik, Barbara Simmons. Submitted photo

Shown are leaders of this year’s Paschal Supper at St. Martha’s, from left, first row: Samuel Matysik, Julia Myers, Caroline Myers, Allison Myers. Second row: Janet Romano, Abigail Matysik, Hannah Matysik, Amanda Matysik, Rebecca Micca, the Rev. Louis Kaminski, Pastor. Third row: Raphael Micca, Florence Brozoski, Michael Matysik, Sean Hanley, Rick Matysik, Barbara Simmons.

Submitted photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.

St. Martha’s Church, 260 Bonnieville Road, Fairmount Springs, will hold its annual Paschal Supper at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 2.

Roast lamb, rice, vegetables, and unleavened bread will be served. There will be Scripture readings, prayers, and songs explaining the Christian significance of the Passover. A donation of $10 is suggested.

Reservations must be made in advance by calling Janet Romano at 570-864-2494, Rebecca Micca at 570-256-7329, or by emailing Raphael Micca at [email protected] The last day to reserve a seat is March 26.