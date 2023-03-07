🔊 Listen to this

It’s no secret that during COVID, many books were written and published. Bookstore sales in 2021 were reportedly seeing increases of 40% from the prior year. A lot of the books my mother and I have read were either written during COVID or have COVID themes.

This one, 56 days, is a book about two young single people starting a relationship during the beginning of COVID-19.

The book takes you through 56 days of when Ciara and Oliver meet In Dublin, Ireland, the same week the entire world is confused by the new pandemic, and the government starts to shut businesses down for a two-week period.

Imagine starting a relationship with someone that you have a great chemistry with, and could be the one, only to be threatened by the thought of separation due to a pandemic? Dating is difficult enough without adding a pandemic on top of it all!

The two make a bold move by agreeing to live together initially during the first two weeks of the shutdown. Remember when we all thought, oh the horror about two weeks? If we only knew then, it would be months of uncertainty! Of course, Ciara and Oliver are a little hesitant about making this hasty commitment after knowing each other for such a short time. I felt right away that both these characters had something to hide although both are very likeable!

The trail after this takes you through twists and turns through the past and you may think you’ve made the connection. I had it wrong the whole time!

What happens next? Well you already know there is a murder in the story. The sideline of the Irish police adds some fun and intrigue to the story line. I liked the lighthearted side of how COVID was depicted. We all had individual struggles during COVID, but this author did not make it the focal point of the story line. Just a happenstance of reality of the time.

Will the Irish police able to determine what really happened, or has lockdown provided someone with the opportunity to commit the perfect COVID crime? Read and find out! Keep in mind the timeline jumps around a bit and can be confusing. I find that more and more books are using this style to keep you paying attention! This is a good, mysterious and fast read.

***

Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage reviewed this book. She and her mother, Jacquie O’Neil, each contribute to this column.