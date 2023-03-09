🔊 Listen to this

The CAN DO Community Foundation recently congratulated seven area high school students who were awarded the Edgar L. Dessen Community Service Award as part of the Junior Leadership Hazleton program.

This year’s graduates were presented a certificate from selection committee members, Melissa Frederick, CAN DO’s Administrative Coordinator and CAN DO Community Foundation’s Administrative Coordinator and Jocelyn Sterenchock, CAN DO’s Director of Economic Development.

The service award winners were: Juliette Bartel, Weatherly High School; Andrea Buenano, Hazleton Area High School; John Drobnock III, MMI Prep School; Kayleen Francisco Diaz, Hazleton Area Career Center; Diego Marmolejos, Hazleton Area High School; Kaitlyn Petrilla, Hazleton Area Academy of Science and Marcus Rosenstiel Jr, Marian Catholic High School.

Established in 2001 to honor CAN DO’s founder, the Edgar L. Dessen Community Service Award scholarship recognizes area high school students and their volunteer efforts throughout the community. As part of a scholarship program within Junior Leadership Hazleton, this award is eligible to local high school students to advance their experience in community service while continuing to learn leadership and teamwork skills.

The Dessen scholarship has encouraged students to become more active in their communities and develop self-confidence as they prepare for their future education and endeavors beyond. The scholarships are awarded annually.