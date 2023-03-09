🔊 Listen to this

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre,is dedicated to providing safe and reliable transportation to Veterans who require assistance traveling to and from the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center for their healthcare needs.

The Volunteer Transportation Network is a volunteer-based transport program currently recruiting drivers in the areas of Allentown, Bangor, Clark Summit, Honesdale, Jim Thorpe, Shamokin,Scranton, Stroudsburg, Tamaqua, Williamsport, and Wilkes-Barre.

Volunteer drivers must have a valid driver’s license, a good driving record, and automobileinsurance. In addition, volunteer drivers must pass a medical evaluation and register as a VA volunteer.

For more information on becoming a volunteer driver, please contact the Center for Development and Civic Engagement office at (570) 821-7237.