Event honors patron saint of Wales

Volunteer Jan Jones of Harveys Lake picks up loaves of bread from Jean Bonn of Mountain Top to deliver to St. David’s Day Tea guests who ordered extra to take home.

Guests stand to sing the final song of the evening, the Cwm Rhondda that starts out ‘Guide me, O Thou Great Jehovah.’

Guests at the St. David’s Day Tea at Dr. Edwards Memorial Congregational Church join in an interactive song, complete with hand motions, led by the women of Changing Habits.

Members of the Changing Habits group entertained at the St. David’s Day Tea at Dr. Edwards Memorial Congregational Church.

Even a friendly pup, held here by the Rev. Peg Knapich, attended the St. David’s Day Tea.

St. David’s Day Tea guests Mary Morrison of Pringle and her daughter, Julie Maloney, talked about the strong musical tradition in Welsh culture.

Food, fellowship and interest in Welsh culture brought Jan Lohmann of Idetown, Ruthie O’Dell of Plains and Susan Maza of Nanticoke to the St. David’s Day Tea.

“I came for all the goodies, and the fellowship,” said Ruthie O’Dell of Plains Township, who was eager to sample homemade bread and Welsh cookies Tuesday evening at the St. David’s Day Tea.

“I’m fourth generation,” said Jan Jones of Harveys Lake, who was helping her family’s beloved Dr. Edwards Memorial Congregational Church by pitching in as a volunteer server.

“I took Welsh class,” Susan Maza of Nanticoke said, studying the printed program of the evening for any words in that language she might recognize. “I don’t know if I’ll get much further than C-y-m-r-u. That means Wales.”

Affection for Welsh culture, fondness for Welsh food, love for a church founded by Welsh immigrants — those were all good reasons for an estimated 120 people to come out on a cold evening and crowd into a church hall in Edwardsville for their first St. David’s Day celebration since the pandemic.

Oh, yes, there was one other part of the celebration the entire group seemed to enjoy.

That would be the music.

It started with the roomful of guests singing America’s national anthem, and ended with the large group joining in four rousing hymns, mostly in English but partly in Welsh, led by Carol Jones Wolosz.

The song leader invited everyone to rise to his or her feet for the final number, a stirring, resounding rendition of Cwm Rhondda, that started out, “Guide me, O Thou great Jehovah, pilgrim through this barren land …”

In between the national anthem and the Cwm Rhondda, 10 women from the singing group Changing Habits entertained, accompanied by Anthony Kobasek on piano. The group, inspired by the musical nuns in the movie “Sister Act,” began their act sporting black habits and veils, and then changed to other apparel.

At one point, when the women of Changing Habits were more casually dressed in sparkly vests, one woman made a subtle gesture with her arm, inviting the spectators to join in as the group sang “Let There Be Peace on Earth.”

Actually, the audience didn’t need to be coaxed. Several people — if not the entire room — had already been (quietly) singing along on the familiar tunes.

Mary Morrison of Pringle, who attended the tea with her daughter, Julie Maloney, said singing is a strong tradition among the Welsh.

“My grandfather came straight from the mines and went to sing at the Eisteddfod,” Morrison said, naming a talent competition, now in its 131st year, that is scheduled for 1 p.m. April 29 at the church.

If you’re born Welsh, toastmaster Bette Lee Devers said during her remarks, you’re born “with music in your blood and poetry in your soul.”

Devers also said the evening was dedicated “in loving memory of Sally and John DiRico and Eleanor Vojtko,” three long-time church volunteers who had passed away since the last St. David’s Day gathering.

“If there was anything going on, Sally and John and Ellie were there,” she said.

The evening included recognition of the oldest woman in attendance, 93-year-old Betty Jones; and the oldest man, 86-year-old Windsor Davis.

And, Deacon Peter Keller said, it was a time to reflect on those who had immigrated from Wales and founded the church.

“They made that big trip over here,” he said. “And, yes, they had a song in their heart and recipes in their pocket. But they also knew how important church was. They believed God would provide.”

