Shows will take place March 22 and March 26

The Dietrich Theater in historic downtown Tunkhannock is excited to be showing, for the first time, Phantom the Korean musical, described by News Pim as “a production that not only combines musical theatre, ballet and opera, but embodies the essence of the performing arts.”

Phantom was captured on film by WYS EN SCÈNE from the Charlotte Theater in South Korea and will be shown on the big screen at the Dietrich Theater at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26. It will be presented in Korean with English subtitles.

Phantom takes place in Paris, in the late 19th century. Gifted with musical genius and cursed with a monstrous face, Erik lives in hiding deep in the catacombs beneath the Paris OperaHouse.

When he hears Christine Daaé’s angelic voice, he is determined to make her the new diva. Carlotta, the opera house’s resident diva, is overcome with jealousy and devises a plan to ruin Christine’s debut performance. Erik is enraged and takes his revenge upon her, setting in motion a series of events that leads to the revelation of his past and his tragic demise.

According to Max Movie,“Phantom the Musical Film delivers a deep lingering impression to the audience that is unique and different from existing musical movies.”

Featuring K-Pop sensation Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, world renowned soprano Sunhae Im and world class ballerina Joowon Kim, this lavish Korean production of Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit’s, Phantom, is an eye-dazzling and ear-pleasing take on Gaston Leroux’s 1910 novel The Phantom of the Opera.

General admission for the show is $14, Senior/member tickets are $12 and student/child tickets are $10. Tickets are available at DietrichTheater.com, at the ticket booth or by calling 570-836-1022 ext. 3.