Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show coming to Scranton

🔊 Listen to this

Dancers in the show celebrate the power of sun and moon, nature and the elements.

Other styles of dancing, from flamenco to American tap, are part of Riverdance performances, along with the traditional Irish dancing.

The phenomenon that is Riverdance will come to the Scranton Cultural Center for five shows, from March 17 through March 19.

When Riverdance opens, you might feel as if you’re experiencing the dawn of humanity.

Dancers representing ancient ancestors appear to be celebrating the life-giving forces of sun and water …. the power of nature … and they’re starting to notice each other as well.

“We are the first people to ever be on that land. That’s at the forefront of our minds when we’re stepping onstage,” principal dancer Anna Mai Fitzpatrick said during a telephone interview last week.

But that primeval atmosphere is only the beginning.

If you attend the Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show, which Broadway in Scranton will bring to the Scranton Cultural Center for five performances, March 17 through March 19, you’ll find yourself swept along on a journey that follows emigrants from Ireland to America and celebrates other dancing cultures along the way.

“You’ll see the celebration of Irish culture, music and dance,” said Fitzpatrick “But we also have dervish, Spanish flamenco and American tap dancers. It’s a celebration of the international collection of talent onstage. It’s very inclusive.”

Of course, Riverdance hasn’t forsaken its Irish roots, which date back to a 7-minute version first performed in 1994 at the Eurovision Song Contest in Dublin, where it was transmitted to more than 300 million viewers around the world.

And if you look at Riverdance website, you’ll see hints that the show includes references to figures from Celtic myth, people like Cú Chulainn, “the implacable Bronze Age warrior,” or the legendary Mad Sweeney, also known as Suibhne or Shivna, who, “driven by forces inside himself, outside himself … dances desperately in the power of the moon.”

The Riverdance narrative follows the people of Ireland as they seek other lands, noting that “war, famine and slavery shattered the ancient bonds between people and place … cast out and momentarily orphaned, we learned to belong to the world.”

At one point in the show, “under the street lamps in the new cities,” a pair of Irish dancers and two American tap dancers show each other what they can do — and certainly audiences will see what’s going on in that friendly competition.

But, Fitzpatrick admits, not every scene is so straight-forward.

“I’ve talked to people who have seen ‘Riverdance’ and they said they’re not 100 percent sure what they’re watching,” she said. But, no matter.

“I think that speaks to what this show represents. It has this magic that’s hard to describe.”

And for Fitzpatrick, who alternates the role of principal female dancer with two other performers, it’s not only magic but joy.

“Honestly, for me, as cheesy as this may sound, I’m happiest when I’m performing,” she said. “It gives me so much adrenaline. You look forward to that magic every night.”

“And every night is different. Our motto is ‘every night is opening night.’ “

Thanks to social media videos, including those featuring the Gardiner brothers Matthew and Michael as well as Morgan Bullock, the first Black female dancer to join Riverdance, Fitzpatrick said, many more people “have quicker access to what Riverdance is and what Irish dance is. We’re eager to introduce it to a new generation.”

During the shows when she’s not a dancing the principal role of Countess Cathleen, Fitzpatrick said, she dances in the ensemble.

“That’s just as important a role,” she said. “We’re very much a team-based family, not only with the dancers but the people in the crew, behind the stage when it comes to our lighting and set design and the music of Bill Whelan and the costumes by Joan Bergin. All these things form the phenomenon and we very much need them. It’s a collaboration.”

The critically acclaimed 25th Anniversary North American Tour was shut down in March 2020 during a sold-out return engagement to New York City’s Radio City Music Hall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It returned to the stage in 2021 with a United Kingdom tour.

Show times for this week’s performances of Riverdance are 8 p.m. Friday, March 17; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, March 18, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 19 at the Scranton Cultural Center.

Tickets are available in person at the Scranton Cultural Center box office and online at BroadwayInScranton.com. For group (10+) rates and more information, call (570) 342-7784.