🔊 Listen to this

Community Champion Awards

April 13, 2023

5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Westmoreland Club

***

Do you know someone who volunteers their time and talent for the betterment of our community? Is there a local nonprofit organization that provides cutting-edge services in Luzerne County? How about a business or corporation that models “Paying it forward” to our community? These are the hometown heroes that we call, Community Champions!

Why not nominate them? Visit www.luzfdn.org to begin the process.

We invite you to review the list below and nominate someone from our community who embodies the descriptions from any of the five categories below.

Award Categories and Criteria

Volunteer Champion: The individual eligible for this nomination must have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills in coordinating and motivating groups of volunteers for fundraising projects, community service projects, or special events to benefit charitable institutions and a commitment to advancing philanthropy.

Nonprofit Champion: This award recognizes an outstanding nonprofit organization whose impact is far-reaching across our community.

Corporation or Business Champion: To qualify for this award, a corporation or its corporate foundation must demonstrate outstanding commitment through financial support and the encouragement and motivation of others to take leadership roles toward philanthropy and community involvement.

Youth Emerging Leader Champion: The Youth Emerging Leader Champion Award recognizes service by an individual or group of young people, ages 5–18, who demonstrate outstanding commitment to the community through the development of charitable programs, volunteering, and leadership in philanthropy.

40 Below Innovator Champion: The 40 Below Innovator Champion is an individual 40 years old or under who gives back to the community meaningfully. The individual should be a motivator of others, a good listener, and possesses an entrepreneurial spirit.

Award Nomination Form deadline for submission is April 1, 2023

Working together makes our community stronger. If you have a cause near to your heart and want to make a difference here in Northeastern Pennsylvania and beyond, please call us at the Luzerne Foundation or visit www.luzfdn.org for more information.

Do you want to make our community better? So do we. Let’s do it together.

Because of you and for you, we are … Here for good.™

***

C. David Pedri is President and CEO of The Luzerne Foundation. This weekly column series is an advertising partnership between the The Luzerne Foundation and the Times Leader. For more information about the organization, visit www.luzfdn.org or call 570-822-2065.