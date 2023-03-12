🔊 Listen to this

The Holy Name Society of St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston, announces the 39th annual Lenten Smoker will be held at 6: p.m. Sunday, March 26, at the parish’s Mt. Carmel Center, William Street Pittston. This event is for all men young and old, from the parish and surrounding area. The annual affair includes a dinner and featured guest speaker. The guest speaker for this year’s event is Father Andrii Dumnych, a native of Ukraine and Pastor of St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Pittston. Toastmaster will be Edward Ackerman, educator and long-time journalist in the Pittston area. The annual smoker is always a well-attended affair. The smoker planning committee advises getting your tickets early as only a limited number of tickets will be available at the door. Tickets can be obtained at the church rectory, on William Street, from any of the committee members or by contacting ticket chairman Stan Rovinski at 570-905-8627. The St. Joseph Marello smoker committee members, first row from left are Joe McCulloch, Stan Rovinski, Michael English, and Paul Menichelli. Second row: John Lussi, Jonathan Rizzo, Charlie Sciandra, Frank Sciabacucchi and Art Savokinas.