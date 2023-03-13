🔊 Listen to this

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness month, so it’s an opportune time to discuss an often-avoided health topic.

Colon cancer and rectal cancer are the second most common type of cancer in the U.S., and they affect both men and women. These cancers often reach an advanced stage before showing any symptoms, so routine screening is critical.

Fortunately, when detected early, colorectal cancer can be treated more easily than it can when it reaches advanced stages.

The American Cancer Society recommends screening by colonoscopy for people at average risk of developing colorectal cancer beginning at age 45 with rescreening every 10 years and more frequently if your results indicate you’re at higher risk. If you have a family history, your doctor might recommend having your first coloscopy at a younger age and rescreening in shorter intervals.

Colorectal cancer begins to develop when abnormal cells form a growth called a polyp. Polyps are not cancerous whey they form but can become cancerous in 10 to 15 years. In some cases, aggressive growths can become cancerous sooner.

During a colonoscopy, polyps can be found and removed all in one procedure. You may have misgivings about going for your colonoscopy, but this routine procedure is a far better option than the alternative of allowing cancer to go undetected and have the chance to develop to advanced stages. It’s also an easier course of treatment than the more intensive treatments used to treat cancer.

Along with scheduling our recommended screenings, there are lifestyle choices we can make to help prevent colon cancer.

Research has shown that colon cancer is linked to consumption of ultra-processed food, particularly in men. A diet free of artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners and preservatives can help you maintain your overall wellness and lower your cancer risk. Among the foods you should avoid are cold cuts, frozen or microwaveable meals, pre-packaged snacks and desserts, and soda.

Just as it helps us reduce our risk of cardiovascular disease, a diet rich in fruits and vegetables that also includes lean meats and high-fiber foods can help us maintain our weight and lower our chances of developing colorectal cancer.

Staying hydrated, exercising regularly and getting enough sleep each night to rest and recover can also help us reduce our risk.

And of course, we want to avoid excessive alcohol consumption and smoking. Unmoderated drinking and any amount of smoking increase our risk of colorectal cancer and several other forms of cancer. If you smoke, quitting is the best and most immediate step you can take toward preventing cancer and many other health concerns, including heart and vascular issues.

Try to work one or more of these healthy choices into your daily life to affect your health for the better. And if you’re due for a colonoscopy, schedule it right away to keep your colorectal health monitored and on track.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected].