Facility is honored for 15th year running

Allied Services Scranton Rehab Hospital recently received the Top Performer Award from the Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation. UDSMR is the most widely used system for documenting the severity of patient disabilities and medical rehabilitation outcomes.

The Top Performer Award recognizes facilities that rank in the top 10 percent of more than 800 inpatient rehabilitation facilities nationwide. UDSMR ranks facilities according to data on several important patient outcomes, including functional improvement, length of stay, and how often patients return home after rehab.

The Scranton Rehab Hospital ranked in the top 4 percent of inpatient rehabilitation facilities for patient outcomes. In addition, the facility ranked in the top 2 percent for the proportion of patients able to return to the community following discharge.

The Scranton Rehab Hospital has earned the Top Performer Award for 15 consecutive years, an achievement that the hospital’s leadership attributes to several factors, including staff expertise, a multi-disciplinary approach, and advanced rehab technology.

“Our inpatient rehabilitation hospitals serve a vital service to the region,” said Karen Kearney, LCSW, Vice President of Inpatient Rehabilitation. “Patients come to us in the days following a serious illness, injury, or surgery in need of highly specialized care. Our sole focus is to support patients in achieving their full rehabilitation potential in the most expeditious manner, allowing them to return to independent living. This recognition exemplifies the success of the high-quality patient care our physicians and employees of the Scranton Rehab Hospital are delivering.”

The data used to determine the latest ranking of 861 inpatient rehabilitation facilities in the United States is based on twelve months of data drawn from Medicare and non-Medicare patients. The rankings are determined by using UDSmr, LLC’s program evaluation model (PEM), a case-mix-adjusted and severity-adjusted tool that provides facilities with a composite performance score and percentile ranking drawn from over 80 percent of all IRFs in the country.

Allied Services Scranton Rehab Hospital provides intensive rehabilitation services and medical management for patients with various conditions. In addition, its specialty programs serve the post-acute needs of patients recovering from an amputation, brain injury, spinal cord injury, stroke, and other neurological conditions.