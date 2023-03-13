‘Agnes 50: Life After The Flood’ is honored

PITTSTON, Pa. – WVIA has received two 2023 American Advertising Federation of Northeastern Pennsylvania (AAF NEPA) Awards for one program in two categories.

WVIA received two AAF NEPAs in the Television Campaign and Judges Choice Gold categories for Agnes 50: Life After The Flood.

“It is an honor to be presented two meaningful awards by the American Advertising Federation of Northeastern Pennsylvania,” said Ben Payavis II, Chief Content Officer at WVIA. “The Agnes story recognizes several crucial times in our region, and we are grateful it resonated with so many.”

“WVIA highlights the people and stories of our region that inspire thought-provoking conversations,” said Carla McCabe, WVIA President, and CEO. “We are honored that Agnes 50: Life After The Flood is being recognized for just that.

Agnes 50: Life After The Flood is available to watch anytime, on-demand at wvia.org as well as on the PBS and WVIA Apps.

About The American Advertising Federation of Northeastern Pennsylvania

The American Advertising Federation of Northeastern Pennsylvania represents solopreneurs, educators, corporations, creative leaders, small businesses, nonprofits and students in the future-facing world of advertising.