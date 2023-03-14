🔊 Listen to this

Sister Nathalie Becquart, XMCJ, undersecretary of the General Secretariat of the Synod of Bishops, will discuss “Pope Francis, Women and Synodality” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, in the McIlhenny Ballroom of the DeNaples Center at the University of Scranton. The lecture by the highest-ranking woman official at the Vatican is offered free of charge and is open to the public.

Her appointment by Pope Francis as an undersecretary in 2021, the first woman to hold this position and making her the first woman to have the right to vote in the Synod of Bishops, is considered a watershed moment in the Catholic Church, and an indication of an increased role for women in the life of the Church.

In a Vatican News article, Sister Becquart said she viewed her appointment as undersecretary as a sign of “confidence in the women in the Church” and looked forward to serving the Universal Church.

Established in 1965, the Synod of Bishops is an ecclesiastical advisory group of church leaders from all over the world who assist the pope by regularly examining issues close to the Church. During his papacy, Pope Francis has increased the authority and influence of the Synod of Bishops and expressed a desire to create a more synodal Church, one that is listening and learning from all members.

In 2019, Sister Becquart was appointed, along with four other women and one man, as a consultor to the general secretariat of the Synod of Bishops. They were the first women to be appointed to that position. Prior to that, she served as director of the national office for youth evangelization and vocations at the French Bishops’ conference from 2012 to 2018, and held other positions of increasing responsibility and influence in the Church.

Sister Becquart is the author of “100 Prayers to Weather the Storm” (2012); “The Evangelization of Young People, a Challenge” (2013); “Religious, Why?” (2017); and “The Spirit Renews Everything” (2020).

Sister Becquart joined the Xavière Sisters, Missionaries of Jesus Christ in France in August 1995 and took her final vows in September 2005. She graduated from the HEC school of management with a Master in Management with a specialization in entrepreneurship and worked as a consultant in marketing and advertising before joining her order. She studied theology and philosophy at the Centre Sèvres (the Jesuit seminary in Paris), as well as sociology at the School for Advanced Studies in the Social Sciences. She earned a licentiate in sacred theology, specializing in ecclesiology with research on synodality at Boston College School of Theology and Ministry.

The lecture, sponsored by the University’s Campus Ministries Office, is among the events planned for the University’s year-long “Celebrating Women: 50th Anniversary of Coeducation.”