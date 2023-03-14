🔊 Listen to this

The Nuremberg Community Players recently elected the officers and board of directors for the new year and announced some planned shows and events for the upcoming season.

The following were elected as officers for 2023: President – Todd Statuto, Vice President – Barbara Bartusik, Secretary – Rebecca Nenstiel, and Treasurer – Shawn Anderson. The following are board members for 2023: Shawn Anderson, Todd Statuto, Ann Bonacci, Barbara Bartusik, George Croll, Sara Moses, Tisha Demshock, and Carl Rumbel.

The Players have announced the first two shows on their upcoming performance agenda for the 2023 season. The British Comedy, “Keeping Up Appearances” written by Roy Clarke, the original writer of the “Keeping Up Appearances” television program, will be presented on April 14, 15, and 16. “The Wizard of OZ” by L. Frank Baum with music by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg will be presented on Aug. 11, 12, and 13. Auditions and additional shows will be announced soon for the rest of the season as the Players celebrate their 40th anniversary this year.

The Nuremberg Community Players are offering a $200 scholarship, which is to be used in the pursuit of higher education. This scholarship is open to area high school graduating seniors who have actively participated in music, theater, or arts in and/or outside of their high school. Special consideration will be given to all applicants who actively participate in NCP activities, fundraisers, and/or productions.

To obtain an application, please check with your high school guidance counselor, email [email protected], or visit our Facebook page or website. Applications must be received by April 6.

All auditions, performances, and events will be held at the Emerson Theatre located at 283 Hazle Street in Nuremberg. For more information, call the theater at 570-384-4309.