The Forty Fort Lions Club spent their Super Bowl Sunday morning donating their time to assist the staff of Saint Vincent De Paul’s Kitchen in Wilkes-Barre as they prepared lunch for the kitchen’s guests. The club also made a monetary donation to the kitchen. This is the club’s 16th year of participation for this event. Shown from left are, first row: Brandon Golembiewski, Ava Vacula, Mark Serafin, Bill Scott, Nick Wilson, Robert Thomas, Bob Thompson Jr. Back row: Brendan Graham, Andy Reno, John Thompson, Ken Evens, Mike Harrison, Carl Mercencavage.