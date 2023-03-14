🔊 Listen to this

Students from the Crestwood Secondary Campus participated in the Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science Regional Meeting which was held on Saturday, March 4, 2023, for the first time in person since 2020. Nineteen students earned a First Award, including perfect scores by juniors Maggie Kozich in botany, Edwin Kimsal in computer science and Saif Rehman in math, as well as sophomore Zane Villafuerte in math.

Six students earned Second Awards and two students earned Third Awards.

First Award winners move on to the State Competition to be held at Penn State, Main Campus in May.

Several students also received special awards. Scholarships were earned by seniors Caitlin Dushanko (King’s College), Zain Ansari (Wilkes University), Shreya Rupareliya (Wilkes University) and Juliet Biscotti (Penn State, Worthington).

Juniors Austin Campbell, Edwin Kimsal, and Kyle Orrson were awarded tuition for one 3-credit course at LCCC’s Early College Program. Seniors Zain Ansari, Caitlin Dushanko, and Shreya Rupareliya also won Perseverance Awards for participation of six years and Maggie Kozich earned the Excellence in Senior High Botany for her perfect score.