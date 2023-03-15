🔊 Listen to this

Best selling author J.T. Ellison brings readers a multilayered suspenseful tale of betrayal, lies, and murder. The story is told by the multiple points of view from fascinating characters all who contribute to the drama, while revealing layers of secrets. It also deals with the sensitive issues of infertility and miscarriage adding an emotional component to the story. Olivia Bender, interior designer, and her husband Park, a ghost writer, seem to have it all. But, Olivia desperately wants to be a mother. Sadly fertility treatments and IVF attempts keep failing putting a strain on their marriage.

Olivia and Park’s lives are about to be turned upside down. Having just suffered yet another miscarriage, Olivia is at a low point when the Nashville police knock on their door. The body of a known missing women has been found and the DNA found at the scene is traced to Park’s son. How can this be? Park doesn’t have children. It must be a mistake, right? Wrong. As it turns out, while attending grad school, Park was a sperm donor. Unbeknownst to him, his sperm was sold irresponsibly countless times and he has multiple children. Olivia feels betrayed and hurt. Why has Park kept this secret and can she get to the truth while keeping her own dark secret. Will the secrets they have kept to hold their marriage together, end up tearing them apart?

As the story unfolds there are several murders under investigation and oddly enough Park has a history associated with several of the victims. At the same time, there are tidbits of Olivia’s past that begin to surface grabbing the reader’s attention. Park’s fraternal twin Perry returns home after years away and his presence adds drama and new twists.

A group of young people have formed a network online called “The Halves.” Their common denominator is their biological father, Park Bender. They also realize that one of them may be a serial killer. This killer is revealed to the reader early on so the suspense leading up to the conclusion is unraveling all the secrets that surface and how these characters will move forward.

There is so much happening in this book. The characters are all interesting , even the detectives who add a little humor to the story. You will eagerly be turning the pages right to the end. Read the epilogue carefully to put all the pieces together. Also make sure you read The Author’s Note at the end. It will give you some insight into the heartbreak of infertility and help you sympathize with Olivia’s character.

Questions

• Olivia felt betrayed when she learned Park had never told her that he had donated sperm. Can you sympathize with her feelings?

• Why did Park keep secrets regarding his past?

• Why did Olivia also keep secrets about her past?

• Do you think that the clinic, where Park donated sperm, acted ethically?

• Can Olivia and Park’s marriage survive both infertility and the secrets that they have kept from each other?

• There are many fascinating characters in this book. Who do you relate to best and why?

• How well do you think the author did with writing a suspenseful thriller as well as incorporating the emotional issues of infertility and sperm donation?

Jacquie O’Neil, mother of Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage reviewed this book. She and her daughter each contribute to this column.