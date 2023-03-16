Public invited to April 2 celebration

Ask Rob Lewis if the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Wyoming Valley will be able to save money, thanks to its new solar panels on the roof and its new, energy-efficient heating and cooling system.

“Oh, boy, big time,” said Lewis, who chairs the building and grounds committee.

But the monetary savings aren’t the most important aspect of the congregation “going greener.”

“We want to be good environmental stewards, and an example to the community,” said John “Eoin” Carroll, treasurer of the congregation, who has led efforts to plant native species, from elderberries to American hazelnut to a native dogwood, on the congregation’s property.

The congregation welcomes the public to help celebrate the completion of its Green Sanctuary project — which included the installation of 40 solar panels, heat pumps, landscaping, a playground and an outdoor labyrinth — during its regular worship service at 10:30 a.m. April 2 as well as during a presentation that will begin at noon that day.

The 10:30 a.m. service will feature guest speaker Katie Ruth, the CEO of PA Interfaith Power and Light. That state-wide organization helped the church with a grant and, in partnership with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, a donation of native plants.

For the event at noon, speakers will include representatives from the offices of Congressman Matt Cartwright and State Rep. Aaron Kaufer, environmental advocate Rabbi Daniel Swartz from Temple Hesed in Scranton, and representatives of Clean Energy Co-op and Endless Energy, who will speak about solar power.

The public is invited to view the grounds and solar array, enjoy refreshments, and learn about how to obtain solar power as well as the advantages of planting native species in your own backyard.

“Last year a number of us went to Marywood to hear a speaker, Doug Tallamy (advocate of the Homegrown National Park movement),” Carroll said. “He says, if everyone just took the little space they have and would plant native trees and shrubs we could actually make a huge impact on the environment.”

“One of the reasons we have birds declining is because of insects declining, because native trees and shrubs are destroyed by development and invasive species,” Carroll said.

“Even if you only have a little space, if everybody takes their little space and improves it that way, you can make a gigantic difference.”

As for the heating/cooling system, Lewis said, “The heat pumps we installed were much more efficient than we even thought they would be. We had a Christmas Eve service and it was 9 degrees outside, but the heat pumps were extracting heat” to give the sanctuary a comfortable room temperature.

Plans are also in the works for the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Wyoming Valley to have raised beds where children and their families will find it easy to grow vegetables.

“We have one person growing (tomato) seedlings that we’ll distribute among church members,” said Brian Dugas, president of the board of trustees. “Our plan is to have a tomato sauce canning event sometime in the summer.”

The Unitarian Universalist Association describes itself as “a caring, open-minded religious community that encourages each of us to seek our own spiritual path. Members come from many traditions and faiths but adhere to seven principles: The inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equity and compassion in human relations; acceptance of one another and encouragement to spiritual growth; a free and responsible search for truth and meaning; the right of conscience and the use of the democratic process; the goal of world community with peace, liberty, and justice for all, and respect for the interdependent web of all existence of which we are a part.

For more information on the congregation and the celebration, contact [email protected] or (570) 696-3949.