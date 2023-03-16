Musical celebrates 1950s teen life

Tough guys in a gang with Danny Zuko and Kenickie are Tyler Ocasio as Doody, Jordan Mailler, seated, as Roger and Jarrett Gorham as Sonny.

Sandy says she met a special boy over the summer, and Rizzo snarls “There ain’t no such thing.”

Danny invites Rizzo to a dance, just to make Sandy jealous. Rizzo accepts, probably to make Kenickie jealous.

At one point, even “good girl” Sandy has to be held back from a physical fight after Rizzo mocks her.

While all these shenanigans make Rydell High seem a little rough around the edges, it’s all for show. Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre is staging the musical “Grease” March 17 through March 26 — and the cast mates are crazy about each other.

“We’re a family,” said Nina Gushka of Exeter, who plays Frenchy. “We’re inseparable.”

“We have a cast that meshes so well,” said Sam Lipperini of Scranton, who plays Marty. “(The audience) is going to have fun, because we’re having so much fun.”

“This is one of my swan-song shows around here, but I wanted to be with all my friends,” said long-time local actor Kelly Krieger, who agreed to director Angel Berlane Mulcahy’s request that he portray Kenickie in “Grease,” even though he and his girlfriend moved to New York a little over a week ago. Krieger also managed to simultaneously complete his run as Pseudolus in the recent Music Box production of “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.” Whew!

You might already be familiar with “Grease” and its celebration of 1950s teen culture — perhaps thanks to the 1978 movie that starred John Travolta as Danny and the late Olivia Newton-John as Sandy. This reporter remembers reading an article about the making of that movie, in which one of the cast members said something about rehearsing so vigorously that they danced their feet “to bloody stumps.”

There were no signs of blood earlier this week at a Little Theatre rehearsal, but the dancing was remarkable — everything from a cheerleader routine that seems part manic marching band and part Broadway chorus line, to the feel-good energy of the “We Go Together” ensemble number, to a celebration of a souped-up car that has the young men of the greaser gang dancing around it with their polishing rags.

And that’s just Act I.

In Act II, the dancing becomes even more intense, Jarrett Gorham of Ashley promised. During one musical number, in his role as the gang member Sonny, he said, “I lift myself over her (Marty’s) head. I get some air time.”

“I didn’t know I was an acrobat until I started dancing here,” he added with a laugh.

“I love to dance,” said cast member Jordan Mailler of Scranton, citing that as a reason he thinks he would have enjoyed actually living through the 1950s. “People danced a lot back then, as opposed to just going out to bars.”

Portraying gang member Roger in “Grease,” Mailler has plenty of opportunities to, um, shake his hips.

The lead roles are played by Gracie Jane Sinclair as Sandy, Alex Muniz as Danny, Amanda Alfano as Rizzo and Krieger as Kenickie. When the show starts out, three out of the four present a tough outer shell to their high-school world.

But maybe there’s more to all of them, underneath the surface.

“What I realized about Kenickie is, there’s a lot of meat to him,” Krieger said. “I’m really enjoying getting to those nuggets.”

“I was nothing like Danny in high school,” Muniz said. “I wasn’t a ‘popular kid.’ I was more of a ‘drama kid,’ and doing sports as well.”

“But he goes from being the ‘cool guy’ into a softer guy when he falls in love with Sandy,” Muniz said. “It takes him out of his shell.”

Alongside all the human characters, director Angel Berlane Mulcahy said, Kenickie’s pride-and-joy car also can be considered a character.

The director’s husband, Bernie Mulcahy, who designed the set, also built the car from salvaged parts of vintage vehicles.

“We’re going to paint it,” the director said Wednesday evening, less than 48 hours before curtain time. “It’s going to be beautiful.”

Looking forward to the performances, which will feature a live orchestra, Berlane Mulcahy said, “I love the fact that it’s a show everyone knows and loves. You know who the characters are; here you can watch them come to life.”

Show times are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through March 26 at Little Theatre, 537 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Tickets are $25 and may be obtained through ltwb.org or 570-823-1875.