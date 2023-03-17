🔊 Listen to this

Thinking about summer?

The first couple of days that actually have some sunshine and warmth always have me checking the ice cream stands for signs of life and turning to the baseball news.

It wasn’t so long ago, though, that anticipating the big changeover of seasons led us to tasks that have faded into history.

Here are a few of them.

Switching over your car’s tires: In the days before all-season radials, drivers had to keep two sets of tires. Along about April you’d put the deep treads away. If you used chains or studs, down into the depths of your cellar they’d go until autumn. If you went REALLY far back, you’d celebrate the approach of summer by taking your car down from concrete blocks and putting the wheels back on.

Cutting down the coal order: The average householder today can’t tell you how much less of natural gas or electricity or oil they will be using in summer. People with coal furnaces and stoves knew almost to the nugget how much anthracite they’d need to power the kitchen stove and hot water boiler. So, that meant a new delivery schedule for the guy with the coal truck and the chutes.

Preparing the push mower: Rich folks in the movies had those newfangled lawn mowing machines that burned gasoline and made a lot of noise. Everyone else made do with a set of rolling blades on wheels, with dad or the eldest son as the “engine.” Those old contraptions hardly ever broke down, but after six months in the dankness of the cellar, the rule was “better safe than sorry.”

Getting your team ready: With snow, rain and nasty winds fading, it was time for the guys to check their supply of baseball cards for a couple of months of flipping them in the schoolyard during recess. The word “collectible” was heard only in major art museums. Red-blooded American boys bought slabs of bubble gum with player cards along for the ride and then tossed them to try to win some more.

Saying “goodbye” to Fibber McGee: If you were a huge radio fan, as I was in the postwar era, you had to be prepared to lose many of your favorite shows for a few months and hope they’d return in the fall. Radio networks had an ironclad 39-week schedule, with about three months off, after which (it was assumed) everybody would dust off the old Silvertone console and gather again in the living room.

Checking your arsenal: If there was one thing summer meant, it was filling your neighborhood’s air with smoke and blasts from cap guns or drenching your buddies with water pistols. There were few greater embarrassments than discovering in the pursuit of cattle rustlers or in setting up an ambush that your weaponry had deteriorated over the long layoff. Better put it to the test now in the back yard.

Adjusting for the curfew: With daylight lasting longer in the spring, kids tended to stay out later, thus running the risk of the dreaded 9 p.m. curfew sounding before they got home. I never knew anyone who actually got collared by police for being out too late, but you could count on a lecture from mom or maybe a couple of swats from dad because you’d come close to disgracing the family by your tardiness.

Well, I’m sure we have our own rites of spring today. But is there some law that says an adult can’t own a water pistol?

***

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader history writer. Reach him at [email protected]