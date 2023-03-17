🔊 Listen to this

The volunteer firemen of Eureka Hose Company #4, Olyphant, recently held their 51st annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser.

The chef for the homemade spaghetti sauce was Mike Gazella, who served up his secret (Ukrainian) family tomato sauce recipe. All the volunteer firemen participated in the preparation and serving of the “take out only” spaghetti dinners.

Shown from left are volunteer firefighters: Jonathan Eboli, Dave Krukovitz, Charlie Olfano, Mike Gazella the Chef, Olyphant’s Mayor Jonathan Sedlak, and Rich Wagner.