The Luzerne Foundation’s Nonprofit Forum

Wednesday, April 12, 2023

8:30 AM until Noon

Jewish Community Alliance

Kingston, PA

Participate: Nonprofit organizations please visit www.luzfdn.org and submit a grant in our new online portal. The Luzerne Foundation will award 30 local charities a 5-minute time slot (3 minutes for presentation, 2 minutes of questions).

Each of the 30 selected participants will receive a grant at the Community Champion Award Event Thursday, April 13, 2023, at The Westmoreland Club.

The Luzerne Foundation will provide one ticket to the Community Champion Award event to each of the 30 nonprofits. Please make sure that your charity is represented at the award ceremony. Additional tickets may be purchased if desired.

Nominate: Do you know someone who voluneers their time and talent for the betterment of our communtiy? Is there a local Nonprofit Organization that provides cutting edge services in Luzerne County How about a Business or Corporation that models “Paying it forward” to our community. These are local heroes that we call Communtiy Champions! Why not Nominate Them? Visit www.luzfdn.org to begin the process.

We invite you to look over the list and the criteria below and nominate Nominate someone from our community who embodies the criteria from anyone of the five categories below.

Award Categories and Criteria

• Volunteer Champion: The individual eligible for this nomination must have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills in coordinating and motivating groups of volunteers for fundraising projects, community service projects, and/or special events for the benefit of charitable institutions and a commitment to the advancement of philanthropy.

• Nonprofit Champion: This award is designed for an outstanding nonprofit organization whose impact is far-reaching across our community.

• Corporation or Business Champion: To qualify for this award, a corporation or its corporate foundation must demonstrate outstanding commitment through financial support and the encouragement and motivation of others to take leadership roles toward philanthropy and community involvement.

• Youth Emerging Leader Champion: The Youth Emerging Leader Champion Award recognizes service by an individual or group of young people, ages 5–18, who demonstrate outstanding commitment to the community through the development of charitable programs, volunteering, and leadership in philanthropy.

• 40 Below Innovator Champion: The 40 Below Innovator Champion is an individual 40 years old or under who gives back to the community meaningfully. The individual should be a motivator of others, a good listener, and possesses an entrepreneurial spirit

Celebrate: Join us for a fun evening of anticipation and celebration as we host the Inaugural Community Champion Awards. Expect a fun and creative event, sumptuous food stations and an open bar. The evening culminates with the awarding of the 2023 Community Champions. You won’t want to miss it! Cocktail attire is recommended. Reservations may be made online at www.luzfdn.org.

Working together makes our community stronger. If you have a cause near to your heart and want to make a difference here in Northeastern Pennsylvania and beyond, please call us at the Luzerne Foundation or visit www.luzfdn.org for more information.

Do you want to make our community better? So do we. Let’s do it together.

Because of you and for you, we are … Here for good.™

C. David Pedri is President and CEO of The Luzerne Foundation. This weekly column series is an advertising partnership between the The Luzerne Foundation and the Times Leader. For more information about the organization, visit www.luzfdn.org or call 570-822-2065.