🔊 Listen to this

Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre has announced its updated schedule for the production of the musical “Grease.”

“Week One” stays the same with performances at 8 p.m. Friday March 24 and Saturday March 25, and 3 p.m. Sunday March 26.

Dates for “Week Two” are 8 p.m. Thursday, March 30, and 8 p.m. Friday, March 31, and 3 p.m. Saturday April 1.

Shows take place at the historic theatre, 537 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.Tickets are $25 and may be obtained through ltwb.org or 570-823-1875.