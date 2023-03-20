Restore and Rescue, Angels Attic are beneficiaries

Shown holding some of the food collected at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Church are, from left: event organizer Lauren Telep, the Rev. Jack Munley from Restore and Rescue Church, and Ray Herne.

Members of Sts. Cyril & Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church in Olyphant, recently conducted a community church event with the idea of “Paying it Forward.”

They conducted a clothing and food drive over the weekend of March 11-12, with the clothes delivered to the United Neighborhood Center/Angels Attic in Scranton and the non-perishable food taken to the Restore and Rescue Church in Olyphant.

This event began in 2013 and has continued over the years, except for during the pandemic.

Organizer of the event was Lauren Telep.