Adult artists living within a 100 mile radius of Wilkes-Barre are welcome to submit art to the

Sandra Dyczewski Maffei Adult Juried Exhibition, which will be part of the 67th Fine Arts Fiesta, set for May 18 through May 21 in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

This rules can be downloaded here, or on the Fine Arts Fiesta Facebook page and should also be available soon at www.fineartsfiesta.org/.