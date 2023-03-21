🔊 Listen to this

Winning the Saint Jude School Spelling Bee wasn’t enough for Rhea Mascarenhas. She had her sights set a bit higher.

Mascarenhas, who has been a top speller for the past several years at Saint Jude, qualified and took part in the Third Annual Diamond City Regional Spelling Bee held March 12.

Rhea, a seventh grade student at Saint Jude School, took second place out of 78 participants.