Winning the Saint Jude School Spelling Bee wasn’t enough for Rhea Mascarenhas. She had her sights set a bit higher.
Mascarenhas, who has been a top speller for the past several years at Saint Jude, qualified and took part in the Third Annual Diamond City Regional Spelling Bee held March 12.
Rhea, a seventh grade student at Saint Jude School, took second place out of 78 participants.