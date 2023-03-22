🔊 Listen to this

Did you ever see the CBS-TV Emmy Award-winning television movie “Twelve Angry Men?”

The Dallas High School Theater Club will present Reginald Rose’s stage adaptation, “Twelve Angry Jurors,” at 7:30 p.m. March 24 and March 25 in the Dallas High School Performing Arts Center.

You will witness the jury deliberations of a young man’s guilt or innocence in a murder case. Did he fatally stab his father? Anger results as the personalities of the jury members clash, and you’ll see it is not easy to determine if there is reasonable doubt regarding the evidence presented during the trial.