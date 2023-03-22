🔊 Listen to this

Three Wyoming Seminary students participated in the Region 2 Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science competition on March 4, winning awards for their performance. Shown from left are: Isis Gonzalez ‘25, second place in Microbiology; Nick Delayo ‘25, first place and perfect score in Biochemistry; Paul Stevenson ‘24, first place and excellence award in Physics; and Dr. Andrea Nerozzi, Head Sponsor of Sem’s Science Research Group. All three students are members of the Science Research Group, while Delayo and Stevenson are additionally in the STEM and Humanities Concentrations, respectively. Delayo and Stevenson are eligible to attend the state meeting in May.