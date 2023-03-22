🔊 Listen to this

Emma Carey, daughter of Matthew Carey and Christine Taylor, Shickshinny, has been named Northwest Area’s Senior Student of the Month for March.

She was also nominated as a Student of the Month each year of high school. Emma is a longtime member of National Honor Society (NHS) and completed most of the Advanced Placement (AP) courses that Northwest offers.

Emma received various departmental awards for having the highest average. She took the lead on the NHS Trunk or Treat for the past two years to make sure the local children had a safe Halloween. She is the cheerleading captain for both football and basketball, and a thrower for the track and field Team.

Emma is a member of the Study Abroad Club, and this summer she is traveling to Italy, France, and England. This fall Emma is planning to attend Misericordia University’s Doctorate of Physical Therapy Program.