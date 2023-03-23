🔊 Listen to this

The NED Show recently visited the Kennedy Early Childhood Center in Nanticoke to put on a show. Using humor, storytelling, audience participation and object lessons including yo-yo and magic tricks, the show is designed to encourage children to Never Give Up, Encourage Others and Do Your Best. Ned’s name serves as an acronym that makes the message easy to remember. SHown from left are, back row: Julie Perhacs, school guidance counselor, and Tabitha, a NED Show Performer. In the front row are Alan Hays, Natalie Marczak, Emma Werner, NED, Aalayah Burnett Yarofulani, Brody Lamoreaux, and Alexander Kempinski.