March 25 concert free to public

Performance Music at The University of Scranton will present “In Recital” featuring the Caleb Hudson and Achilles Liarmakopoulos Trio at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25 in the Houlihan McLean Center, corner of Mulberry Street and Jefferson Avenue.

Hudson and Liarmakopoulos will be joined by pianist Ahmed Alom, and the recital will feature a virtuosic selection of music, according to Performance Music Conductor and Co-Director Philip Kuehn. Admission is free, with seating on a first-come, first-seated basis.

In addition, Hudson and Liarmakopoulos will also offer a free masterclass for brass players at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Participants under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a parent.

For further information on the concert, call 570-941-7624 or visit the Performance Music webpage (scranton.edu/music). For more info on Hudson and Liarmakopoulos, please visit hudsontrumpet.com and achillestrombone.com.