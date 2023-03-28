Recital is free to the public

Performance Music at The University of Scranton will present “In Recital” featuring vocalist Mikaela Bennett at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2, in the Houlihan-McLean Center, Mulberry Street and Jefferson Avenue.

The recital will feature music spanning a variety of genres, according to Performance Music Conductors and Co-Directors Cheryl Boga and Philip Kuehn.

Bennett is a graduate of The Juilliard School and is celebrated as a singer and actress for her work on stage and in the concert hall. She most recently appeared as a featured soloist at Carnegie Hall conducted by Ted Sperling and performed alongside the Grammy Award-winning group Take 6 and MasterVoices.

She also appeared as a featured soloist in Daniel Fish’s concert conception of “The Most Happy Fella” at Bard SummerScape. She made her Festival Napa Valley debut as Lauretta in “Gianni Schicchi” under the baton of Kent Nagano and in 2020, Bennett had the distinct honor to appear as a featured soloist with the Los Angeles Philharmonic under Gustavo Dudamel performing ‘Aurora’ written by Wayne Shorter.

In 2019, Bennett was honored by Lincoln Center with a Lincoln Center Award for Emerging Artists, and she made her critically acclaimed debut at Lyric Opera of Chicago playing Maria in “West Side Story.” Following a sold-out run in Chicago, she returned to the BBC Proms with the John Wilson Orchestra performing music from the Warner Bros film studio. To cap off an eventful year, Bennett sang the role of Mary Wintergreen in MasterVoices’ concert production of Gershwin’s “Let ‘Em Eat Cake” at Carnegie Hall, music directed and conducted by Ted Sperling.