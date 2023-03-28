🔊 Listen to this

The 2023-2024 – School Year Wilkes-Barre Area School District Creative and Performing Arts Academy Application is open.

It is with great excitement for the 2023-2024 school year that The Wilkes-Barre Area School District Creative and Performing Arts Academy announce that as of March 12, 2023, the application process is open to all students, in current grades 8th thru 11th, who are interested in auditioning/interviewing for the Creative and Performing Arts Academy of the Wilkes-Barre Area School District in the following tracks: Art, Music: Choral/Vocal Performance, Music: Instrumental Performance, Theatre Arts.

Application is open to all current WBA students and participating outside districts.

Application deadline is April 30, 2023.

More information about WBASD CAPAA can be found at:

http://www.wbasd.k12.pa.us/wbasdcapa_home.aspx

Click link to access the application. Application deadline is April 30, 2023.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSffZ84zxk7rZnByKLKJDpBRj7DIszHNXQzFQNuQpnsigve6dg/viewform