Penn State Hazleton will welcome Holocaust survivor, author, and nonprofit founder Ben Lesser for a live presentation about his life at 1:35 p.m. on Thursday, March 30. Attendees are asked to register in advance at https://bit.ly/BenLesser-Hazleton.

Lesser will share his first-hand account of enduring six years of persecution, including captivity, by the Nazis during World War II. He will also describe his life after liberation in the United States, where he started a family, became a successful real estate professional, and began dedicating himself to educating young generations about the Holocaust. Lesser first shared his story with the Penn State Hazleton community in 2021.

Lesser founded the Zachor Holocaust Remembrance Foundation in 2009 to promote awareness and memory of the Holocaust. He is the author of an autobiography titled, “Living a Life that Matters: From Nazi Nightmare to American Dream.”

On March 14, Lesser was awarded the Cross of the Order of Merit by the President of the Federal Republic of Germany. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier selected Lesser for the award in recognition of his outstanding commitment to the commemoration of atrocities committed during the Holocaust.

Lesser will be appearing during Penn State Hazleton Professor Michael Polgar’s Holocaust and Human Rights course and the event is open to the public, including all members of the campus community. Students, staff, and faculty may attend in person in Room 202 of the Kostos Building. Limited seating is available; seats are first come, first served.

For questions or more information, email Polgar at [email protected]