🔊 Listen to this

The Social Concerns Committee of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish will hold a “Cash Bingo” on Sunday, April 23, in the school gymnasium located at 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville. Doors open at noon with games beginning at 1 p.m. Parking is available in a lot located on the corner of Warsaw and Sidney Streets.

Admission is $25 and includes four cards for each of 15 regular games and three cards for each of four special games and the final coverall. Prizes include $100 for regular games, $200 for each special game and $500 for the final coverall game. Additional cards and daubers will be available for purchase. Door prizes will be awarded.

Tickets can be purchased before and after all Masses in the church vestibule on April 15 and 16. They may also be purchased at the door. Seating is limited to 250. Do not call the church office to purchase tickets.

Lunch, Bake Sale, Basket Raffle and 50/50 drawing will also be featured. Proceeds will benefit the committee’s mission of helping those in need in the parish and local community.