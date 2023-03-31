Artist received F. Lammot Belin Scholarship

‘The Whisperer’ will be part of the exhibt at the Waverly Small Works Gallery.

The Waverly Small Works Gallery is pleased to announce the upcoming exhibit of works by artist and recipient of the 2022 F. Lammot Belin Arts Scholarship, Travis Prince.

Princereceived training in the arts at the hands of artist William “Bill” Harris. He received the “Most Popular” vote at Fredericksburg, Virginia’s Fine Art Exhibit in 2012 and was awarded the Leonard Gallery’s Honorable Mention Award in 2014. His work has appeared in numerous galleries including Marquis Art & Frame, Luzerne County Community College, Artist for Art Gallery, B&B Art Gallery, The Rooled Art Gallery and Abington Art Studio.

At any given time, Prince has several paintings in progress. He devotes time in his studio on a daily basis. He is host of Electric City TV’s weekly Round Table Discussions which, as he puts it: “give me the opportunity to discuss art with a new artist … and bring their creative talents to the forefront of the community.”

Prince’s recent work “Readers” is a series spotlighting the beauty and complexity of Black culture. The scholarship award will be used to organize a traveling exhibition of his work which will allow him “the opportunity to expand my artist network, which in turn will expose me to new ideas and ways of enriching my creative process.”

“The Belin grant will ultimately lead me to my life dream of becoming a career artist and having my art inducted into museum collections,” he said.

Prince’s work, entitled “Passion & Patience,” will be featured in the Waverly Small Works Gallery, beginning with the opening reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 28. The exhibit will run through June 9.

The Waverly Small Works Gallery is a project of the F. Lammot Belin Arts Foundation whose mission is to provide a place for artists to show their works and to promote art appreciation. The Gallery will be open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, visit Waverly Small Works Gallery on Facebook.

The F. Lammot Belin Arts Foundation Scholarship was founded in 1964 by Captain Peter Belin, in memory of his father, to provide financial assistance to artists of outstanding aptitude and promise in the fine arts. The scholarship is intended to serve as a turning point for the recipient scholar in his or her development as a professional artist.

The Waverly Community House is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and is located at 1115 North Abington Road in Waverly, PA.