🔊 Listen to this

The Luzerne County Community College Alumni Association will hold its ninth annual alumni golf tournament on Monday, May 22, at Blue Ridge Trail Golf Course, Mountain Top.

The tournament will be captain and crew format. Cost per golfer is $120 or $50 for only dinner.

The tournament will include lunch and refreshments, registration gift, cart with GPS, golf, buffet dinner at 5 p.m., flight winners, raffles, and prizes. Registration begins at 11 a.m. and the tournament begins with a noon shotgun start.

The deadline to register for the tournament is Monday, May 8. Proceeds will benefit the LCCC Alumni Trailblazer Award.

For more information, or to register to participate, contact the LCCC Alumni Office at 570-740-0734 or [email protected] Online registration is available at luzerne.edu/alumni/golf.