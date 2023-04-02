🔊 Listen to this

Help Us Make History

Have you dreamed of making history? Of course, we all have. Now we have a chance to be a part of our community’s day of giving – NEPA Gives. This event is an opportunity to unite our community around causes in which we truly believe and help nonprofit organizations connect to the larger community.

NEPA Gives—a 24-hour online giving extravaganza that is all about giving back to the community. Scranton Area Community Foundation, Carbon County Community Foundation, The Luzerne Foundation, Greater Pike Community Foundation, Wayne County Community Foundation, Community Foundation of Endless Mountains have teamed up to host NEPA Gives.

For 24 hours—from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.—on Thursday, June 1, 2023 to Friday, June 2, 2023, donors may make secure donations to their favorite local nonprofit organizations through the NEPA Gives online platform. Donations to participating nonprofits will be enhanced with bonus funds provided by NEPA Gives sponsors —making donor dollars stretch further! Nonprofits will also be eligible for cash prizes. Registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations serving residents in Northeastern Pennsylvania can participate in NEPA Gives. And, anyone can donate!

We need your help! Please join with us to help Luzerne County nonprofits meet their fundraising goals. We need you to tell your friends and family members about the important work we do and ask them to join us in helping to make a difference.

Get ready to give! On June 1-2, visit nepagives.org and make a donation to us and/or to any of the great participating nonprofit organizations in your community. All giving will end at 7 PM on June 2, so make sure to get your gift in on time!.

Luzerne County Nonprofits…registration is open

Visit nepagives.org to learn more.

Working together makes our community stronger. If you have a cause near to your heart and want to make a difference here in Northeastern Pennsylvania and beyond, please call us at the Luzerne Foundation or visit www.luzfdn.org for more information.

Do you want to make our community better? So do we. Let’s do it together.

Because of you and for you, we are … Here for good.™

C. David Pedri is President and CEO of The Luzerne Foundation. This weekly column series is an advertising partnership between the The Luzerne Foundation and the Times Leader. For more information about the organization, visit www.luzfdn.org or call 570-822-2065.