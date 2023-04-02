🔊 Listen to this

There’s a lot of talk these days about AI (artificial intelligence) and ChatGPT.

All of the talk is great, because these systems enable people to optimize their time and focus on bigger-picture items in their everyday lives.

I believe automation can be used to augment a job, but not take it over entirely.

While I work in the tech industry full-time, I’m open to learning new automated tactics, but also mindful that the power of strategy from humans is what makes a marketing campaign or other initiatives shine.

What matters most is the authenticity of the message, which is why when using something like ChatGPT, I see it as a tool that’s output must be closely monitored, edited and reviewed to ensure the message and tone is exactly what the person hopes to convey.

Nothing can replace the personal connections, such as those made at Wilkes-Barre POWER! events or other networking events.

Reflecting on the most recent POWER! event at Canteen Central in Downtown Pittston, it was amazing to see so many people I hadn’t see in a while.

My former colleague and friend Maria Donahue made the trip from Clarks Summit. My friend Suzanne Powell ventured over from across the river. And Beth Hartman, a former colleague of mine at Solid Cactus, stopped by to check out the scene.

Canteen Central is a hip new spot for locals to gather with its two seating areas, cool counter and overall upbeat vibe that’s adding to the Main Street renaissance. It was the perfect place for a networking meetup.

Everyone has different motivations for attending a networking event, but one thing is in common: human connection is paramount.

Similarly, NEPA Networkers held a business card exchange at J&L Coffeehouse in Jenkins Township on Friday, which was yet another place for that human connection to happen.

I absolutely love seeing this.

Despite all the talk of automation and making tasks easier than ever to complete, the fact that we have groups locally still facilitating human connection opportunities warms my heart.

We aren’t simply connecting with others on computers or letting machines take over.

We’re adding those tools as part of our arsenals, but still making time to connect in real life.

That, after all, is the foundation of human relationships.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. E-mail him thoughts at [email protected]

