🔊 Listen to this

Last week, we mentioned the rise in pollen count and other irritants we often encounter in the spring as it pertains to asthma flare ups.

Today, I’d like to spend some time on seasonal allergies in general. If you have them, you may already be sneezing when you step outside, and that’s probably going to get worse for a couple months as we get into the full bloom of May in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

But how do we recognize when our symptoms are due to allergies rather than something else, especially considering the intense respiratory virus season we’ve been experiencing? Furthermore, what do we do to treat those allergies once we’ve identified them?

A stuffy, runny nose and sneezing can be indicative of allergies and a viral infection, but there are some hallmarks of allergies that let us know when they’re the culprit. First of all, allergies are typically accompanied by itchy, watery eyes, itchy ears and itchy throat. They also usually come without the body aches that are typical of respiratory viruses.

While colds and other viruses can stick around for a week or two, the duration of our allergies can be much more variable. They can hamper us for days, weeks, months or as long as we are exposed to the irritant that triggers them.

Allergies occur when our immune systems overreact to foreign substances, which can include pollen, bee stings and certain foods.

Along with sneezing, itchiness and a runny nose, allergy symptoms can also include:

Coughing

Hives

Swelling

Anaphylaxis (a severe, life-threatening allergic reaction)

Once we know we’re suffering from allergies, we can take steps to treat our symptoms.

If we’ve identified our triggers, we can try to lower our exposure to them. For example, if we know pollen triggers our allergies in the spring, we can monitor pollen count and spend time outdoors when that count is lower. We can wear long sleeves and pants to reduce the amount of pollen that touches our skin, and we can shower immediately after heading back inside.

Over-the-counter antihistamines can be helpful for people with mild allergy symptoms. They can help us reduce our body’s allergic response. They can also cause drowsiness, so it’s important to know how they affect your body before driving or operating heavy machinery.

Steroidal nasal sprays are also available over the counter and can help us breath easier and reduce inflammation with one or two sprays per nostril, per day.

You an also discuss other options, like allergy shots, with your primary care physician. The shots treat your allergies by exposing you to ever-increasing amounts of the allergens that trigger your symptoms. Over time, your body builds up tolerance to those allergens, and your symptoms are reduced.

It’s important to note that if you have anaphylaxis in response to any allergen, you should consult your doctor and get a prescription for EpiPen. Symptoms of anaphylaxis can include low blood pressure, constricted airways and dizziness or fainting. In an emergency situation, an EpiPen shot just might save your life.

***

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected]