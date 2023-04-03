Station announces updated lineup, addition of WVIA Arts Radio

WVIA Radio will have a new weekday lineup as of June 5.

Following a long career of public service and broadcasting, WVIA Radio programming director Larry Vojtko has announced his retirement, effective Friday, June 3, 2023.

Vojtko, who started with WVIA in 1982, served as WVIA Radio Programming Director and afternoon classical music host in addition to being the host for additional radio programs including the Simply Grand music series.

“I am so grateful to our listeners for welcoming me into their lives for over 41 years,” said Vojtko. “My years here have been full of more amazing experiences and memories than I can list and I thank you for tuning in with us each day.”

Larry will continue to serve as moderator for WVIA television’s Keystone Edition Reports.

“We are beyond thankful to Larry for sharing his voice, his talents, and his classical music expertise with our community for so many decades. He has truly enriched the lives of generations of listeners. Now with his departure, we wondered what will WVIA Radio afternoons be in his absence?” said Carla McCabe, WVIA President and CEO. “As always, we turned to our listeners and the mission of our station for guidance.”

Beginning June 5th, WVIA Radio will expand its offerings from NPR and WVIA’s digital radio channel HD2 will be rebranded as WVIA Arts Radio. The updated schedules are below:

WVIA Radio Weekday Schedule (as of 6/5/23):

5 a.m. to 10 a.m. – Morning Edition

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Classical Music with Lisa Mazzarella

12 p.m. – 12:15 p.m. – ArtScene with Erika Funke

12:15 p.m. – 2 p.m. – Classical Music with Erika Funke

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Here & Now

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. – All Things Considered

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Marketplace

6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. – The Daily

7 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Fresh Air

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. – All That Jazz with George Graham

9 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Mixed Bag with George Graham

10 p.m. to 5 a.m. – BBC World Service

WVIA Arts Radio Weekday Schedule (as of 6/5/23):

12 a.m. to 10 a.m. – Classical 24

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Classical Music with Lisa Mazzarella (simulcast)

12 p.m. to 12:15 p.m. – ArtScene with Erika Funke (simulcast)

12:15 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Classical Music with Erika Funke

2 p.m. – Performance Today

4 p.m. – Classical 24

“WVIA has compared years of ratings data, tallied audience surveys, combined with feedback from listening sessions across our region to ensure we will be delivering the very best radio content for our audience,” said McCabe. “The advantage of having multiple digital radio channels allows us to provide more programming options than ever before. Our audience told us they wanted more NPR programs, more classical, and more local content, we are excited to provide exactly that!”

“We’ve been assessing our service to the community for some time; it just so happens that this shift in service coincides with my retirement,” said Larry Vojtko. “I am excited that beginning this June, WVIA will be offering more NPR programs and more arts programming than ever before.”

For questions and feedback listeners are encouraged to visit wvia.org, call WVIA at 570-602-1297 or email [email protected]