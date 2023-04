🔊 Listen to this

MMI English Department Chair/Associate Dean Donna Titus who serves as the National Honor Society advisor inducted the following students into the Andrew J. Stofan Chapter of the National Honor Society:

Chloe Allen, Freeland; Xavier Bleiler, Mountain Top; Corey Buchman, Freeland; Lydia Chen, Freeland; Eve Corazza, Sugarloaf; Dante DeStefano, Freeland; Brayden Harleman, Jim Thorpe; Aiden Hosier, West Pittston; Michael Kranyak, Hazle Township; Gracie Magula, Hazleton; Kendall Orozco, Zion Grove; Nicholas Pantages, Lake Harmony; Jason Roberts, Freeland; Mia Lyn van den Berg, Mountain Top; Joshua Witner, Freeland; Willa Bartholomew, Jim Thorpe; Teagan Bonham, Sugarloaf; Ryan Clymer-Sones, White Haven; Alexander Composto, Freeland; Aspen Crilley, Mountain Top; Daniel Griffith, Hazleton; Thomas Horvat, Drums; Diane Kim, Frackville; Mary Katherine Kupsky, Bear Creek Township; Joshua Naugle, Hazle Township; Kiyan Paknezhad, Mountain Top; Evan Pedri, Drums; Hayden Schwabe, Hazle Township; Lilli Warner-Senape, White Haven; and Zachary Yenchko, Freeland.

MMI Science Department Chair/Associate Dean and advisor to the society, Michael Mele, inducted the following students into the Science National Honor Society:

Waqas Arain, Bear Creek Township; Teagan Bonham, Sugarloaf; Phoebe Bramley, Blakeslee; Andrew Burns, White Haven; Ryan Clymer-Sones, White Haven; Caylee Herseim, Hazle Township; Ethan Lloyd, Drums; Emely Lopez-Rodriguez, Hazle Township; Nathaniel Neidlinger, Weatherly; Robert Orbin, Mountain Top; Sophia Plonk, Hazle Township; Jason Salio, Sugarloaf; Kathryn Sissick, Drums; Abigail Sparich, Weatherly; Kasia Svendson, Drums; Blake Warren, Beaver Meadows; Diane Arias-Tejeda, Hazleton; Emily Borchick, Drums; Brendon Brobst, Mountain Top; London Chehovich, Drums; Jeffrey DeAngelo, Sugarloaf; Lex Lispi, Lake Harmony; Edgar Lopez Rodriguez, Hazle Township; Jordan Mulhall, Freeland; Paul Neyhart, Hazleton; Kasra Paknezhad, Mountain Top; Dominic Raifsnider, Lake Harmony; John Schwear, Sugarloaf; Nathan Sissick, Drums; Connor Strecker, Mountain Top; Sun Wang, Weatherly; and Heath Williams, Mountain Top.

MMI World Languages Department Chair and Society Advisor, Christina Spencer inducted the following students into the Chinese National Honor Society: Diane Arias-Tejeda, Hazleton; Andrew Burns, White Haven; Jagjit Gondara, Hazle Township; Ethan Lloyd, Drums; Nathaniel Neidlinger, Weatherly; Connor Strecker, Mountain Top; Heath Williams, Mountain Top; Emily Borchick, Drums; London Chehovich, Drums; Caylee Herseim, Hazle Township; Edgar Lopez-Rodriguez, Hazle Township; Abigail Sparich, Weatherly; and Sun Wang, Weatherly.

Syra Dewar, MMI Spanish Language Instructor and advisor for the Society, inducted the following students into the Spanish National Honor Society: Xavier Bleiler, Mountain Top; Dante DeStefano, Freeland; Michael Kranyak, Hazle Township; Evan Pedri, Drums; Caleb Serock, Sugarloaf; Alexander Composto, Freeland; Daniel Griffith, Hazleton; Kiyan Paknezhad, Mountain Top; and Jason Salio, Sugarloaf.

Lisa M. Ferry, Art & Anthropology Instructor/ Interim Curriculum Coordinator and Art Honor Society Advisor welcomed three students into the National Art Honor Society: Angelica Jimenez, Hazleton; Gianna Moisey-Hoover, Sugarloaf; and Jason Salio, Sugarloaf.

Gerard Periotti, MMI Mathematics Department Chair and Mu Alpha Theta, National Mathematics Honor Society Advisor inducted 18 students into the society: Diane Arias-Tejeda, Hazleton; Emily Borchick, Drums; Ryan Clymer-Sones, White Haven; Ethan Lloyd, Drums; Jordan Mulhall, Freeland; Robert Orbin, Mountain Top; Dominic Raifsnider, Lake Harmony; Nathan Sissick, Drums; Sun Wang, Weatherly; Teagan Bonham, Sugarloaf; Andrew Burns, White Haven; Lex Lispi, Lake Harmony; Edgar Lopez-Rodriguez, Hazleton; Nathaniel Neidlinger, Weatherly; Kasra Paknezhad, Mountain Top; Kathryn Sissick, Drums; Abigail Sparich, Weatherly; and Zachary Yenchko, Freeland.