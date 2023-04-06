All experience levels are welcome

🔊 Listen to this

Montage Mountain Resorts in Scranton will host the inaugural Archery Fest at Montage Mountain presented by High Tines Archery on Friday, June 9 through Sunday, June 11.

Archers of all experience levels are welcome, and will be challenged on four different courses with difficult variations in terrain, shot angles, and target locations unique to the geography of Montage Mountain, a 400-acre ski resort with 1000 feet of elevation change.

Participants can register online to shoot one, two, or three days at the event.

Shooting starts daily at 8 a.m. andparticipants can choose their days, courses, and times for each morning based on availability.

Afternoons from noon until 4 p.m. each day will be open shooting on each course and availability is first come, first served.

Along with the archery, the fest will feature top industry vendors with some of the latest products in the archery world today, as well as local vendors and shops. On Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m., all registered archers are invited to enjoy an Archery Fest after party with live music, drinks, food, laughs, giveaways and more.

For details visitmontagemountainresorts.com/archery. Tickets are on sale now and spots are filling quickly.

“Archery Fest is a fun shoot, not a competition aimed at bringing the outdoor and archery community together in Northeastern Pennsylvania,” organizer Greg Gondella, owner of High Tines Archery in Dunmore said. “We hope to see shooters from all over the Northeast.”