As I was thinking of what to write today, I found myself reflecting on what’s been an awesome Lenten season, so it seems fitting to share what I’ve learned and accomplished, now that we’re celebrating Easter.

For me, the last few weeks were all about sacrifice and discipline.

I challenged myself to do things I usually wouldn’t, and embraced a philosophy of giving up things that aren’t needed or, perhaps, desirable.

Here are three areas I really tried to focus on this Easter season.

1. Discipline – I’ve lived a life used to doing what I wanted when I wanted, so by staying mindful of discipline I began focusing on Lenten sacrifice like abstaining from alcohol, sugar and white bread. Do you know how tough all of the aforementioned are? Alcohol is at seemingly every social event, sugar is found in most all snacks and white bread consumption is a dinnertime fixture.

I switched to Heinken 0.0 instead of Miller Lite, cut out any added sugars and opted for wheat, instead of white bread. It was tough, but so fulfilling to conquer desires that weren’t necessarily needed. I still managed to dine out, getting sauces on the side and making healthier choices.

2. Diligence – They say consistency is key to success. While I’m decent at staying consistent, I do fall off the wagon at times. This year I made it a point to attend church services each week as I commemorated the season. I popped into churches throughout the Wyoming Valley including St. Maria Goretti in Laflin, St. Mary’s Church of the Immaculate Conception in Wilkes-Barre and, of course, my home parish of St. Ignatius Loyola in Kingston.

3. Fasting – I know it’s not for everybody, but Catholics fast from meat on Fridays. While it’s symbolic, it also aligned with my goal of staying disciplined. Happy to report I fasted on Fridays each week this season.

These are just a few musings from my Lenten journey this year.

I’m grateful that this year I was more mindful than in years past.

I’m grateful that Easter is here, and along with the liturgical celebration, it’s also a time to enjoy family and traditions.

And I’m grateful that I can start to introduce some sugar back into my diet (in moderation, of course).

Have a happy holiday!

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. E-mail him thoughts at [email protected]

