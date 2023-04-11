🔊 Listen to this

Pennsylvanians For Human Life will hold its second annual Sing For Life concert and lecture at 6 p.m. April 18 inSt. Mary’s Center in Scranton.

Ernie Pappa and Vanessa James from the Sacred Heart Singers will provide a selection of popular favorites and upbeat contemporary Christian selections that are both inspirational and moving. Both singers are composers and recording artists and have led events and Masses together throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania since 2016.

The evening will also include a brief talk by the Rev.John Kowalczyk with time for a short Q & A session the Rev. Kowalczyk andDr. Frank Schell.

Guests will also have an opportunity to enjoy a wide array of desserts and beverages.

Tickets are $20 and available by calling 570-343-5099, emailing [email protected], or online at prolifescranton/. Funds raised go directly to helping save the unborn.

Pennsylvanians for Human Life is a non-profit, non-sectarian organization formed to protect and defend all human life from conception to natural death. For more information, go to the website prolifescranton.org or Facebook page: phl.scrantonpa.