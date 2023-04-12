🔊 Listen to this

The Pennsylvania Association for College Admission Counseling (PACAC) will host its annual Northeast Regional College Fair on Monday, April 24, in the McGrane Gymnasium of the Scandlon Physical Education Center at King’s College.

Representatives from more than 100 colleges and universities from across the United States are expected to attend.

“More than 1,500 students from 18 regional high schools will be in attendance, and college transfer and non-traditional students are also invited,” said Michelle Landon, director of undergraduate admission at King’s. “Without the work of our local school districts, school counselors, and teacher chaperones, a great event like this would not be possible.”

The fair is free, open to the public from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., and no advanced registration is required. College admission counselors and financial aid representatives will be available to answer questions.

Students and parents interested in learning more may contact their school’s counseling office. Large groups from regional high schools are encouraged to register for the fair and arrange transportation, which can be coordinated with Michelle Landon at (570) 208-5858 or [email protected]

PACAC is a nonprofit association comprised of more than 1,200 school counselors, college admission counselors, independent education consultants, and other professionals responsible for guiding students through the important transition from high school to postsecondary options. To learn more about PACAC, visit www.pacac.org or contact Andrea Cassell Bretz, PACAC Executive Assistant, at [email protected]