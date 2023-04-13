TL test cook gives herself a break

Maybe you’ve recently pushed yourself away from a table and thought, “Wow! There was a lot of salt in that ham I just ate.”

Or … “a lot of sugar in that chocolate bunny.”

Or … “a lot of fat in that cheesecake.”

So, gentle readers, if you’ve got that feeling that, tasty as some holiday treats can be, you’ve weighed yourself down with too much of a delicious thing, I have a suggestion.

For your next meal, just make a simple, plant-based sandwich, like this hummus (mashed garbanzo beans with garlic, olive oil and lemon) on whole-grain bread and decorated with any vegetables you have on hand.

And as you munch away, rememberthat garbanzo beans, aka chickpeas, offer fiber and protein and minerals. They’re low on the glycemic index and they may offer some protection against heart disease and cancer.

Mark may say I’m taking it easy as far as a test kitchen offering this week. He’d be right. But who says good food can’t be easy?