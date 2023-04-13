🔊 Listen to this

Dr. Edwards Memorial Church, corner of Church and Main streets in Edwardsville, will host the Cynonfardd Eisteddfod at 1 p.m. April 29.

In Welsh culture, an Eisteddfod is a festival of literature and music, and its original meaning was a gathering of poets and bards. The Dr. Edwards Memorial Congregational Church is hosting the longest running Eisteddfod outside of Wales. This is the 131st annual Eisteddfod, not counting the 3-year break for the Covid pandemic.

The afternoon session begins at 1 p.m. for children up to age 18. Competition categories are solo, duet, chorus, recitation and piano. According to long-standing tradition, a small monetary prize in a handmade bag will be awarded to each child in the competition. Qualified adjudicators will select first, second and third prizes in each category.

Adult categories are recitation and Bible reading along with challenge solo (all voice categories) and amateur solo, open to those who have not won a first prize in the Eisteddfod as an adult.

There is no entry fee for contestants. Deadline to register is April 25. For additional information and to register contact Mary Ann Stelma at 570-479-0116 or Brianna Grohowski at 570-328-2353.