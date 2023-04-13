🔊 Listen to this

The Back Mountain Memorial Library Auction will be held July 6 through July 9 with a rain date of July 10. Theme of this year’s fund-raiser auction and family event is “Lucky 77th: Keep on Rolling.”

The committee is still in need of volunteers. Anyone who would like to donate items, especially jewelry for the popular jewelry tent, please call the library at 570-675-1182.

The Back Mountain Memorial Library Auction, which raises funds for the library, will include children’s games, sand art, raffle baskets, antiques, books, electronics, an auction of art by Sue Hand’s students, a variety of food vendors, an odds and ends booth, bid time storytime sponsored by Misericordia University, and more.

Parking will be available near Weis Market in the Country Club Shopping Center, Route 309, Dallas, with shuttle buses running from 4 p.m. until time of closing on the auction days.